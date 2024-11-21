United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1692 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30 g
- Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1692
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1692 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1332 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2277 $
Price in auction currency 350000 JPY
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8225 $
Price in auction currency 6500 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
