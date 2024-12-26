Guinea 1692. Elephant (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1692 . Elephant. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1193 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (2) F (2) G (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) VF25 (1) F12 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4)