flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1692. Elephant (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Variety: Elephant

Obverse Guinea 1692 Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Guinea 1692 Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1692
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1692 . Elephant. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1193 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (4)
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
7014 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
3572 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Spink - March 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition G
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1692 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III and Mary II Coins of United Kingdom in 1692 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access