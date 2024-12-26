United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1692. Elephant (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Variety: Elephant
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1692
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1692 . Elephant. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1193 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
7014 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CHF
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
3572 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
