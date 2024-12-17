Halfcrown 1692 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1692 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place December 12, 2017.

