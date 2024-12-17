United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1692 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1692
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1692 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place December 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- CNG (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (7)
- Heritage (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (6)
- NOONANS (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Spink (10)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Status International (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (2)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 725 USD
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 3, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
