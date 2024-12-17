flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1692 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1692 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Halfcrown 1692 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1692
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1692 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place December 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • CNG (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (6)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Spink (10)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 725 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction Heritage - February 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 3, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 21, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1692 at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1692 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III and Mary II Coins of United Kingdom in 1692 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access