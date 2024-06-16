flag
Twopence 1692 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Twopence 1692 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Twopence 1692 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1692
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1692 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1692 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1692 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

