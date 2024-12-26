Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts". This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 30710 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)