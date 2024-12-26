flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,18 g
  • Pure gold (0,1232 oz) 3,8331 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1692
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts". This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 30710 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1078 $
Price in auction currency 7500 DKK
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1224 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction UBS - January 25, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

