United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,18 g
- Pure gold (0,1232 oz) 3,8331 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1692
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts". This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 30710 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1078 $
Price in auction currency 7500 DKK
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1224 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
