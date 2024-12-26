flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1690 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Guinea 1690 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Guinea 1690 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1690
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1690 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place December 15, 2004.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1690 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
3038 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1690 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
3339 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1690 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1690 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1690 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1690 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1690 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1690 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1690 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1690 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1690 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1690 at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1690 at auction Stack's - July 21, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date July 21, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1690 at auction Stack's - April 14, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 14, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1690 at auction Stack's - December 15, 2004
Seller Stack's
Date December 15, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1690 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
