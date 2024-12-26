United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1690 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1690
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1690 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place December 15, 2004.
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
3038 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
3339 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
