Guinea 1690 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1690 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place December 15, 2004.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (1) VF (6) F (2) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (3)