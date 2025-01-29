flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1690

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1690
Reverse Guinea 1690
Guinea 1690
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Guinea 1690
Reverse Guinea 1690
Guinea 1690 Elephant and castle
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Half Guinea 1690 Second busts
Reverse Half Guinea 1690 Second busts
Half Guinea 1690 Second busts
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 4

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1690 Second Shield
Reverse Halfcrown 1690 Second Shield
Halfcrown 1690 Second Shield
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1690 First busts
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1690 First busts
Fourpence (Groat) 1690 First busts
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Threepence 1690 First busts
Reverse Threepence 1690 First busts
Threepence 1690 First busts
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1690
Reverse Penny 1690
Penny 1690
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 1

Lead coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1690 Cuirassed bust
Reverse Halfpenny 1690 Cuirassed bust
Halfpenny 1690 Cuirassed bust
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Farthing 1690 Cuirassed bust
Reverse Farthing 1690 Cuirassed bust
Farthing 1690 Cuirassed bust
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 55
