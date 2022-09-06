Fourpence (Groat) 1690 "First busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1690 "First busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1046 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place May 9, 2012.

Сondition XF (5) VF (2)