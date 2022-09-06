United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1690 "First busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1690
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1690 "First busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1046 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place May 9, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- DNW (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date November 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
