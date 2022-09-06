flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1690 "First busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1690 "First busts" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1690 "First busts" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1690
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1690 "First busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1046 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place May 9, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • DNW (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1690 "First busts" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1690 "First busts" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1690 "First busts" at auction TimeLine Auctions - November 28, 2020
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date November 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1690 "First busts" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1690 "First busts" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 2, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1690 "First busts" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 3, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1690 "First busts" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 9, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
