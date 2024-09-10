flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1690
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (8)
  • Heritage (3)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Spink (14)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
  • Status International (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
915 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 27, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 17, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III and Mary II Coins of United Kingdom in 1690 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access