Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

