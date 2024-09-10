United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1690
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1690 "Second Shield". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
915 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

