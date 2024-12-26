flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1690 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1690 "Second busts" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Half Guinea 1690 "Second busts" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,18 g
  • Pure gold (0,1232 oz) 3,8331 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1690
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1690 "Second busts". This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1683 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1690 "Second busts" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1917 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1690 "Second busts" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1447 $
Price in auction currency 1300 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1690 "Second busts" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1690 "Second busts" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1690 "Second busts" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1690 "Second busts", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III and Mary II Coins of United Kingdom in 1690 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access