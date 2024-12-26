United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1690 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,18 g
- Pure gold (0,1232 oz) 3,8331 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1690
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1690 "Second busts". This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1683 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1917 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1447 $
Price in auction currency 1300 CHF
