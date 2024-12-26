Half Guinea 1690 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1690 "Second busts". This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1683 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

