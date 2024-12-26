United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1690. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1690
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1690 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 7363 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1690 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
