Guinea 1690. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1690 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 7363 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2019.

