Guinea 1690. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1690 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Guinea 1690 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1690
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1690 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 7363 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2019.

United Kingdom Guinea 1690 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
1675 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
United Kingdom Guinea 1690 at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1690 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

