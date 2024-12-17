United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1690
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 31590 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (5)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (9)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (4)
- Spink (13)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (15)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1015 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2470 $
Price in auction currency 1850 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
123
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
