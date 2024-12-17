flag
Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1690
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 31590 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1015 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2470 $
Price in auction currency 1850 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
United Kingdom Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1690 "Cuirassed bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

