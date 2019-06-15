Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1044 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place January 5, 2016.

