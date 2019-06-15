flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1690
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1044 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place January 5, 2016.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction DNW - September 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date September 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Spink - June 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Spink - April 15, 2004
Seller Spink
Date April 15, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2001
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2001
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
