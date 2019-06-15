United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1690
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1690 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1044 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place January 5, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
