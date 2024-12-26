Guinea 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1693 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 40139 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) XF45 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (3) NCS (1)