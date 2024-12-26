United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1693
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1693 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 40139 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3450 $
Price in auction currency 3100 CHF
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
