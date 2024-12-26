flag
Guinea 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Guinea 1693 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Guinea 1693 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1693
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1693 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 40139 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2024.

United Kingdom Guinea 1693 at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1693 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3450 $
Price in auction currency 3100 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1693 at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1693 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1693 at auction Spink - September 22, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1693 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1693 at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1693 at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1693 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
