United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1693

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1693
Reverse Five guineas 1693
Five guineas 1693
Average price 54000 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse Five guineas 1693
Reverse Five guineas 1693
Five guineas 1693 Elephant and castle
Average price 88000 $
Sales
1 16
Obverse Two guinea 1693
Reverse Two guinea 1693
Two guinea 1693
Average price 25000 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Two guinea 1693
Reverse Two guinea 1693
Two guinea 1693 Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Guinea 1693
Reverse Guinea 1693
Guinea 1693
Average price 6400 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Guinea 1693
Reverse Guinea 1693
Guinea 1693 Elephant
Average price 4400 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Guinea 1693
Reverse Guinea 1693
Guinea 1693 Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Half Guinea 1693 Second busts
Reverse Half Guinea 1693 Second busts
Half Guinea 1693 Second busts
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1693
Reverse Halfcrown 1693
Halfcrown 1693
Average price 980 $
Sales
0 202
Obverse Shilling 1693
Reverse Shilling 1693
Shilling 1693
Average price 980 $
Sales
0 166
Obverse Sixpence 1693
Reverse Sixpence 1693
Sixpence 1693
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 135
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1693 Second busts
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1693 Second busts
Fourpence (Groat) 1693 Second busts
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1693 Second busts
Reverse Threepence 1693 Second busts
Threepence 1693 Second busts
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Twopence 1693
Reverse Twopence 1693
Twopence 1693
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Penny 1693
Reverse Penny 1693
Penny 1693
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 13
