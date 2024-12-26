flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1693. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Five guineas 1693 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Five guineas 1693 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1693
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1693 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 787 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 460,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
27935 $
Price in auction currency 28000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
539442 $
Price in auction currency 460000 EUR
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Auction World - January 31, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date January 31, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 24, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 24, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction UBS - January 24, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Spink - November 12, 2003
Seller Spink
Date November 12, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
