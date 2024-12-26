United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1693. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1693
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1693 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 787 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 460,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
27935 $
Price in auction currency 28000 CHF
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
539442 $
Price in auction currency 460000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 31, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 24, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
