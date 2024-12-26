United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1693
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1693 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 30224 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 52,800. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
33567 $
Price in auction currency 25000 GBP
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
36856 $
Price in auction currency 29000 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Ex. Gund III collection
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
