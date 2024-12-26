flag
Two guinea 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Two guinea 1693 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Two guinea 1693 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1693
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1693 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 30224 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 52,800. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
33567 $
Price in auction currency 25000 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
36856 $
Price in auction currency 29000 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction GINZA - November 20, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Morton & Eden - July 2, 2015
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Künker - February 5, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 5, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date March 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Two guinea 1693 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1693 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

