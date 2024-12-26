Two guinea 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1693 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 30224 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 52,800. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

