Penny 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Penny 1693 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Penny 1693 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1693
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1693 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

United Kingdom Penny 1693 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1693 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1693 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1693 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1693 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1693 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1693 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1693 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1693 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1693 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1693 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1693 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1693 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 2, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP

