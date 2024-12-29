United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1693
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1693 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1693 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
