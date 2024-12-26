United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1693 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,18 g
- Pure gold (0,1232 oz) 3,8331 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1693
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1693 "Second busts", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
