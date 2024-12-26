United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1693
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1693 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 30302 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (7)
- Hess Divo / Künker (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Künker (2)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (4)
- UBS (1)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
73978 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
82305 $
Price in auction currency 13000000 JPY
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1693 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search