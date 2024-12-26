flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Five guineas 1693 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Five guineas 1693 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1693
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1693 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 30302 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
73978 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
82305 $
Price in auction currency 13000000 JPY
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction St James’s - January 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 9, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1693 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1693 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III and Mary II Coins of United Kingdom in 1693 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access