Five guineas 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1693 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 30302 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (11) XF (12) VF (7) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) DETAILS (3) PL (1) Service NGC (16) PCGS (8)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (4)

Heritage (7)

Hess Divo / Künker (1)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Künker (2)

Leu (1)

London Coins (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Morton & Eden (2)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

SINCONA (3)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (2)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (4)

UBS (1)