flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1693. Elephant (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Variety: Elephant

Obverse Guinea 1693 Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Guinea 1693 Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1693
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1693 . Elephant. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1693 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
2605 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1693 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3554 $
Price in auction currency 3300 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1693 at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
Seller Spink
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
