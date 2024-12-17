United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1693
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1693 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 21092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
