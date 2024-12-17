Sixpence 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1693 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 21092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (5) XF (32) VF (75) F (20) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (10) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (16) PCGS (2)

