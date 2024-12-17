Sixpence 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1693
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1693 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 21092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1693 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
