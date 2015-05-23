flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1693 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1693 "Second busts" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1693 "Second busts" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1693
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1693 "Second busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place September 25, 2024.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1693 "Second busts" at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
