United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Twopence 1693 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Twopence 1693 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1693
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1693 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Schulman (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1693 at auction Schulman - June 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1693 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1693 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
