Twopence 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1693
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1693 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.
Seller Schulman
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1693 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
