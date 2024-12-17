United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1693
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1693 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1336 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
