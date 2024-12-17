flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Shilling 1693 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Shilling 1693 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1693
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1693 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1336 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2792 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU53 PL NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 17, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1693 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
