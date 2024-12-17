United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1693
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (202)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1693 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1015 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
