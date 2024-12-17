flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1693 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1693 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Halfcrown 1693 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1693
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (202)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1693 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1015 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction CNG - March 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1693 at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1693 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

