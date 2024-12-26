flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1691. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1691 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Guinea 1691 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1691
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1691 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 31179 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Morton & Eden - June 13, 2016
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Künker - June 21, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Spink - March 31, 2004
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction UBS - January 28, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price

