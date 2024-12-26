Guinea 1691. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1691 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 31179 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) VF (7) F (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)