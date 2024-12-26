United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1691. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1691
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1691 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 31179 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
