United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1691

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1691
Reverse Five guineas 1691
Five guineas 1691
Average price 27000 $
Sales
2 66
Obverse Five guineas 1691
Reverse Five guineas 1691
Five guineas 1691 Elephant and castle
Average price 24000 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse Two guinea 1691
Reverse Two guinea 1691
Two guinea 1691 Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Guinea 1691
Reverse Guinea 1691
Guinea 1691
Average price 7300 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Guinea 1691
Reverse Guinea 1691
Guinea 1691 Elephant and castle
Average price 4600 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Half Guinea 1691 Second busts
Reverse Half Guinea 1691 Second busts
Half Guinea 1691 Second busts
Average price 3900 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Half Guinea 1691 Second busts
Reverse Half Guinea 1691 Second busts
Half Guinea 1691 Second busts Elephant and castle
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 12

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1691
Reverse Crown 1691
Crown 1691
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 145
Obverse Halfcrown 1691
Reverse Halfcrown 1691
Halfcrown 1691
Average price 840 $
Sales
0 60
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1691 First busts
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1691 First busts
Fourpence (Groat) 1691 First busts
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Threepence 1691 First busts
Reverse Threepence 1691 First busts
Threepence 1691 First busts
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1691 Second busts
Reverse Threepence 1691 Second busts
Threepence 1691 Second busts
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Twopence 1691
Reverse Twopence 1691
Twopence 1691
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Penny 1691
Reverse Penny 1691
Penny 1691
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 3

Lead coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1691 Cuirassed bust
Reverse Halfpenny 1691 Cuirassed bust
Halfpenny 1691 Cuirassed bust
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 10
