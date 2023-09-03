United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1691 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1691
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1691 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 61160 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 253. Bidding took place October 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1691 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
