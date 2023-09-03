Twopence 1691 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1691 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 61160 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 253. Bidding took place October 12, 2010.

