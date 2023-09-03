flag
Twopence 1691 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Twopence 1691 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Twopence 1691 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1691
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1691 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 61160 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 253. Bidding took place October 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • BAC (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1691 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1691 at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 CHF
United Kingdom Twopence 1691 at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1691 at auction Schulman - October 20, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1691 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1691 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 15, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1691 at auction Heritage - October 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1691 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

