United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1691
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
938 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 7, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 7, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 1, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 1, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Spink - June 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III and Mary II Coins of United Kingdom in 1691 All English coins English tin coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Search

