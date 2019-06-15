United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1691
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
938 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 1, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
