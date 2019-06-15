Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1691 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

Сondition VF (6) F (4) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) Service NGC (1)