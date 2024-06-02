flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1691 "First busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1691 "First busts" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1691 "First busts" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: St James’s Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1691
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1691 "First busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1451 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1691 "First busts" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1691 "First busts" at auction CNG - April 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date April 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1691 "First busts" at auction St James’s - November 29, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1691 "First busts" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 15, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1691 "First busts", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
Available by subscription

Get access