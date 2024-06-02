Fourpence (Groat) 1691 "First busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1691 "First busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1451 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) F (1)