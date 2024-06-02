United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1691 "First busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: St James’s Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1691
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1691 "First busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1451 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
