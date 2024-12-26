flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,18 g
  • Pure gold (0,1232 oz) 3,8331 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1691
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • DNW (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3804 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3808 $
Price in auction currency 3800 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 14, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction London Coins - September 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date September 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
