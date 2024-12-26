United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,18 g
- Pure gold (0,1232 oz) 3,8331 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1691
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3804 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3808 $
Price in auction currency 3800 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
