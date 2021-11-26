flag
Threepence 1691 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Threepence 1691 "Second busts" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Threepence 1691 "Second busts" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1691
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1691 "Second busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 80. Bidding took place November 25, 2021.

