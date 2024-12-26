flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1691. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Five guineas 1691 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Five guineas 1691 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1691
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1691 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 110,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

