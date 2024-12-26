United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1691. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1691
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1691 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 110,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18864 $
Price in auction currency 2900000 JPY
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
3142 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NumisCorner
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
