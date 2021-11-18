Penny 1691 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1691 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 9901 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place January 26, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)