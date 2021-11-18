United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1691 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1691
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1691 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 9901 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place January 26, 2024.
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
