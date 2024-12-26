United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1691 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1691
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1691 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 34208 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 105,750. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
73978 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
23106 $
Price in auction currency 20000 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
