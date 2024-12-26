flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1691 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Five guineas 1691 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Five guineas 1691 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1691
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1691 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 34208 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 105,750. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
73978 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
23106 $
Price in auction currency 20000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction Spink - September 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction Spink - September 22, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition XF45 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Five guineas 1691 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition VF35 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1691 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

