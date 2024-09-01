United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1691 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1691
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1691 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 3142 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 8,750. Bidding took place January 14, 2021.
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 40000 JPY
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1676 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date March 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
