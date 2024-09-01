Halfcrown 1691 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1691 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 3142 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 8,750. Bidding took place January 14, 2021.

