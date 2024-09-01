flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1691 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1691 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Halfcrown 1691 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1691
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1691 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 3142 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 8,750. Bidding took place January 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (9)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Mowbray Collectables (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Spink (11)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
  • TimeLine Auctions (4)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 40000 JPY
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1676 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 19, 2024
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date March 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 6, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction New York Sale - January 14, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction CNG - February 26, 2020
Seller CNG
Date February 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1691 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1691 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III and Mary II Coins of United Kingdom in 1691 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access