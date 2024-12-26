flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1691 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Guinea 1691 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Guinea 1691 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1691
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1691 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 32200 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
719 $
Price in auction currency 5000 DKK
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
16800 $
Price in auction currency 16800 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Heritage - September 22, 2016
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Heritage - September 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction Künker - March 12, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1691 at auction CNG - September 25, 2002
Seller CNG
Date September 25, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1691 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III and Mary II Coins of United Kingdom in 1691 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access