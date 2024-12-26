United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1691 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1691
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1691 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 32200 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
719 $
Price in auction currency 5000 DKK
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
16800 $
Price in auction currency 16800 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
