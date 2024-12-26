Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts". This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) VF (4) F (1) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) VG8 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)