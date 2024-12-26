United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,18 g
- Pure gold (0,1232 oz) 3,8331 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1691
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts". This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
3339 $
Price in auction currency 3100 CHF
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
14955 $
Price in auction currency 12000 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
