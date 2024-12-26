flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,18 g
  • Pure gold (0,1232 oz) 3,8331 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1691
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts". This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
3339 $
Price in auction currency 3100 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
14955 $
Price in auction currency 12000 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction Heritage - February 27, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction Spink - October 6, 2011
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2006
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1691 "Second busts", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

