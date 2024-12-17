flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1691 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Crown 1691 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Crown 1691 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30 g
  • Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1691
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1691 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1261 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 14,500. Bidding took place January 15, 2020.

United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7614 $
Price in auction currency 6000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction GINZA - February 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1691 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
