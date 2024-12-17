United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1691 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30 g
- Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1691
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1691 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1261 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 14,500. Bidding took place January 15, 2020.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7614 $
Price in auction currency 6000 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1691 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
