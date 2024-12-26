flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1689. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1689 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Guinea 1689 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1689
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1689 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
4261 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Spink - June 25, 2019
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Spink - March 27, 2019
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 14, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
