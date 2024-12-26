Guinea 1689. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1689 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (10) XF (10) VF (13) F (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) VF35 (2) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (13) PCGS (2)

