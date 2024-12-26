United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1689. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1689
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1689 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
4261 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
