United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1689

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1689
Reverse Guinea 1689
Guinea 1689
Average price 5400 $
Sales
2 62
Obverse Guinea 1689
Reverse Guinea 1689
Guinea 1689 Elephant and castle
Average price 4900 $
Sales
1 42
Obverse Half Guinea 1689 First busts
Reverse Half Guinea 1689 First busts
Half Guinea 1689 First busts
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 29

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1689 First Shield
Reverse Halfcrown 1689 First Shield
Halfcrown 1689 First Shield
Average price 820 $
Sales
1 641
Obverse Halfcrown 1689 Second Shield
Reverse Halfcrown 1689 Second Shield
Halfcrown 1689 Second Shield
Average price 830 $
Sales
0 312
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1689 First busts
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1689 First busts
Fourpence (Groat) 1689 First busts
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Threepence 1689 First busts
Reverse Threepence 1689 First busts
Threepence 1689 First busts
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Twopence 1689
Reverse Twopence 1689
Twopence 1689
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Penny 1689
Reverse Penny 1689
Penny 1689
Average price 760 $
Sales
0 3

Lead coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1689 Draped bust
Reverse Halfpenny 1689 Draped bust
Halfpenny 1689 Draped bust
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Farthing 1689 Draped bust
Reverse Farthing 1689 Draped bust
Farthing 1689 Draped bust
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 6
