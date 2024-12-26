United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,18 g
- Pure gold (0,1232 oz) 3,8331 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1689
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1689 "First busts". This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 51644 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (5)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (7)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1450 $
Price in auction currency 1450 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2184 $
Price in auction currency 1800 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
