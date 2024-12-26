flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,18 g
  • Pure gold (0,1232 oz) 3,8331 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1689
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1689 "First busts". This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 51644 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1450 $
Price in auction currency 1450 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2184 $
Price in auction currency 1800 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Morton & Eden - December 8, 2017
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 16, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Spink - December 13, 2011
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1689 "First busts" at auction Spink - September 24, 2008
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
