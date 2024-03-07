United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1689 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1689
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1689 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
