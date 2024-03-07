Twopence 1689 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1689 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.

