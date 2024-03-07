flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1689 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Twopence 1689 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Twopence 1689 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1689
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1689 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1689 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1689 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1689 at auction DNW - June 10, 2015
Seller DNW
Date June 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Twopence 1689 at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 17, 2014
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Twopence 1689 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Twopence 1689 at auction Schulman - July 9, 2013
Seller Schulman
Date July 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1689 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III and Mary II Coins of United Kingdom in 1689 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence
Best offers
