Penny 1689 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1689
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
The British Penny 1689 is a silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II.
Сondition
