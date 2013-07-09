flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1689 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Penny 1689 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Penny 1689 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1689
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1689 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place July 9, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1689 at auction DNW - June 10, 2015
Seller DNW
Date June 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
371 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1689 at auction Schulman - July 9, 2013
Seller Schulman
Date July 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
1156 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1689 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 26, 2005
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 26, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1689 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

