Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (10) VF (11) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (7) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

CNG (5)

Davissons Ltd. (4)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (4)

London Coins (5)

NOONANS (1)

Schulman (1)

Stack's (4)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

WAG (1)