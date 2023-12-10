United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1689
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (5)
- Davissons Ltd. (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- London Coins (5)
- NOONANS (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Stack's (4)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search