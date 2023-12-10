flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1689
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction CNG - September 7, 2022
Seller CNG
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VF
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 29, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction CNG - December 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction Schulman - June 12, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date June 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 15, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts" at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1689 "First busts", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

