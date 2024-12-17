flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1689
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 20807 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5711 $
Price in auction currency 4500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2031 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

