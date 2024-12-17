United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1689
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (640)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 20807 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5711 $
Price in auction currency 4500 GBP
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2031 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
