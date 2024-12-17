Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1689 "First Shield". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 20807 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

