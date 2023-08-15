United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1689 "First busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1689
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1689 "First busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 270. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 12000 JPY
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 15, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
12
