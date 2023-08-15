flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Threepence 1689 "First busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Threepence 1689 "First busts" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Threepence 1689 "First busts" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1689
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1689 "First busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 270. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 12000 JPY
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction CNG - April 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date April 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction CNG - November 15, 2023
Seller CNG
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction Heritage - October 15, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 15, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction Heritage - February 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction GINZA - June 9, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date June 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1689 "First busts" at auction CNG - April 20, 2016
Seller CNG
Date April 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
