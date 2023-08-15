Threepence 1689 "First busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1689 "First busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 270. Bidding took place January 23, 2022.

