United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1689
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (312)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 5233 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
10718 $
Price in auction currency 9500 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction CNG - October 9, 2024
Seller CNG
Date October 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
