United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1689
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (312)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 5233 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (1)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (11)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (13)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (4)
- DNW (28)
- Downies (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Goldberg (12)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (28)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ICE (1)
- Künker (6)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (56)
- Möller (1)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (15)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Pegasi Numismatics (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (60)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (19)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (19)
- Status International (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
10718 $
Price in auction currency 9500 CHF
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 15
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1689 "Second Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search