Farthing 1689 "Draped bust" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1689
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1689 "Draped bust". This tin coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place June 14, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
United Kingdom Farthing 1689 "Draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1689 "Draped bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1689 "Draped bust" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1689 "Draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1689 "Draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1689 "Draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1689 "Draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

