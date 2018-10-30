United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1689 "Draped bust" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1689
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1689 "Draped bust". This tin coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place June 14, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1689 "Draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
